Robert Irwin, the teenage son of former crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, is reportedly dating friend Emmy Perry. Photos / Instagram

Robert Irwin, the teenage son of former crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, is reportedly dating friend Emmy Perry. Photos / Instagram

Robert Irwin, the teenage son of former crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, is reportedly dating American actress Emmy Perry, who has appeared on huge TV hits such as Glee.

Perry, who is also an heiress to a video game fortune worth roughly $380 million, has recently posted videos of Robert on a boat while on holiday.

She was in Queensland last month to spend time with her childhood friend, uploading a number of pictures of herself with Aussie wildlife.

There is nothing in their social media posts to suggest they are more than friends, but Woman's Day suggests they could be in a new relationship.

The rumoured couple have been friends since childhood. Photo / Getty Images

Irwin, who wasn't even three years old when his father was killed at the age of 44 by a stingray while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef in 2006, recently opened up on how he has felt his father's absence most acutely in the last two years.

"Because I am sort of stepping into adulthood, having turned 18, and navigating that is hard enough [but] when you are in my situation, and you don't have a father figure to guide you through, it's really hard."

In March 2020, he walked his sister down the aisle when she married her long-time boyfriend Chandler Powell.

"You do that sort of stuff and think, 'That was Dad's job. That wasn't mine'," he said.

He also said his sister Bindi was on his case to find him a special someone after he turned 18.

"She's like, 'You're 18, Robert, what's going on? Pick up the pace!'" he chuckles.

"By 18 she and Chandler had already been together for a couple of years. So, it happened pretty quick [for Bindi to find love]. But that doesn't happen very often.

"So, I'm still looking. I am in no rush. It'll happen when it happens."