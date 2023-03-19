Aussie actor Peter Hardy was known for his roles in Neighbours and McLeod's Daughters. Photo / Supplied

Aussie actor Peter Hardy was known for his roles in Neighbours and McLeod's Daughters. Photo / Supplied

Australian actor Peter Hardy has been identified as the man who drowned at a beach in Western Australia last week.

Hardy, 66, was best known for his roles in McLeod’s Daughters, Chopper and Neighbours.

The West Australian reports he was pulled from the water, unresponsive, at South Beach in Fremantle about 10.40am on Thursday. Bystanders performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but were unable to save him.

Hardy was reportedly in Perth to visit his mother. He lived in London.

Shortly before the tragedy, the actor posted a selfie online from the beach, and a video. It bore the caption: “More reasons to be cheerful.”

Hardy’s brother, Michael, subsequently commented on the post saying he was “devastated to say” that Hardy had “passed away suddenly”.

“Rest in peace, little brother,” he said.

Tributes to the actor have been pouring in.

Hardy featured in Chopper (above) and played Jimmy Drane in three episodes of Neighbours back in 1997, but is best known for McLeod's Daughters. Photo / Supplied

“On the morning of March 16, a dear friend was taken from us,” one of Hardy’s friends, Andy Burns, said. “The amazing and beautiful Peter Hardy drowned while snorkelling at South Beach, Perth. He was 66 years old and looked like a Greek god, so fit and happy to be back in his native WA, visiting from London, where he had made his home.

“This news is such a heartbreaking shock,” said another friend, Ross Anderson.

“He’ll be held in the wide arms of the ocean he grew up beside, and in the hearts of all those he welcomed into his vital and witty orbit.

“Since condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”