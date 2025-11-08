Matthew Perry's estate reportedly faces a $119,000 tax bill from the State of California. Photo / Getty Images

Matthew Perry estate hit with new state tax demand despite final settlement

Matthew Perry’s estate has reportedly been hit with a five-figure tax bill from the State of California.

Months after the actor’s executor declared that all financial matters had been settled, Us Weekly has reported the 54-year-old Friends star, who died in October 2023, was alleged to have owed more than US$67,000 ($119,000) in unpaid state taxes.

The outlet said on November 6 that the State of California Franchise Tax Board had filed a creditor’s claim seeking US$67,492.91 from Perry’s estate.

According to the filing, Perry had a tax bill of US$223,988 for the year 2022.

After paying US$173,423 and incurring penalties of US$8596, a remaining balance of US$67,468 was left outstanding.