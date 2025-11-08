The agency also claimed he owed US$24.60 in state taxes for 2023, according to Us Weekly.
The claim was submitted months after the estate’s executor Lisa Ferguson filed documents stating she had resolved all financial obligations.
In October 2024, she submitted a final accounting report noting that Perry left behind assets totalling US$1,596,914.47, excluding funds in the Alvy Singer Living Trust, where the majority of the star’s wealth was held.
Ferguson reportedly wrote in her filing: “The estate is solvent.”
Her lawyer is said to have added: “An extension for filing the federal estate tax return has been timely filed and [Ferguson] has made sufficient payments for the estate taxes estimated to be due.”
The court filing reportedly further stated Ferguson believed all taxes had been paid and that she would pay any additional estate taxes “in her capacity as trustee of the Alvy Singer Living Trust dated June 2, 1999, as amended”.
The beneficiaries of Perry’s estate include his father, John Perry, mother Suzanne Morrison, ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn and his half-siblings Emily Morrison, Caitlin Morrison, Madeline Morrison, Maria Perry and Will Morrison.
Perry’s estate was formed shortly after his death.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled the actor died from “the acute effects of ketamine”, noting cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression as contributing factors.
Law enforcement later charged five people – Jasveen Sangha, Dr Salvador Plasencia, Dr Mark Chavez, Kenneth Iwamasa and Erik Fleming – in connection with supplying the drug to Perry.
Sangha, known as “The Ketamine Queen”, pleaded guilty to five charges in September and is awaiting sentencing.
Chavez agreed to a plea deal, while Plasencia, Iwamasa and Fleming also entered guilty pleas.