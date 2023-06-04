Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Matt Heath: A daily game of cards is a winning hand for parents

Matt Heath
By
4 mins to read
Cards first appeared in Europe via Egypt in the 1370s. Photo / 123rf

Cards first appeared in Europe via Egypt in the 1370s. Photo / 123rf

COMMENT: This King’s Birthday, I’m deploying a new and powerful weapon in the fight to keep my kids off their phones— cards.

When I say “new”, I mean old. Cards first appeared in Europe via

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment