Ultimately, it wasn’t enough. While the judges unanimously agreed it was tasty, there was also “too many things going on” and the dish lacked balance. MacDonald was sent home.
Before he appeared on season six of MasterChef, Macdonald was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, spending six months in and out of hospital, followed by three years of treatment before entering remission.
Speaking to the Herald earlier this year, MacDonald said: “It’s a big part of who I am, for sure. I think in general that gives me quite a calm disposition in terms of I don’t get so worried about little things.”
You can watch MasterChef Australia on TVNZ and TVNZ+.