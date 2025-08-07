Advertisement
MasterChef Australia: NZ’s Ben MacDonald is eliminated in effort to make final four

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Vaughan Mabee of Amisfield restaurant in Queenstown joins as a guest judge.

Whangarei-raised Aucklander Ben MacDonald has been eliminated from MasterChef Australia: Back To Win, finishing in fifth place.

It’s the second time the 47-year-old Kiwi chef has been eliminated from the show, after he first competed in season six in 2014 when he was living in Brisbane, and finished sixth.

MacDonald,

