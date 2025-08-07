MasterChef Australia: NZ’s Ben MacDonald is eliminated in effort to make final four

Whangarei-raised Aucklander Ben MacDonald has been eliminated from MasterChef Australia: Back To Win, finishing in fifth place.

It’s the second time the 47-year-old Kiwi chef has been eliminated from the show, after he first competed in season six in 2014 when he was living in Brisbane, and finished sixth.

MacDonald, along with contestants Laura Cassai, Jamie Fleming and Callum Hann, was challenged tonight to make a feast for the eyes and tastebuds in just one mouthful.

The survivors of the challenge would join Depinder Chhibber in the final four.

Compared to the dishes created by his rivals, MacDonald’s dish proved “too much” for the judges, including acclaimed Kiwi chef Vaughan Mabee, who was a guest judge on the episode.