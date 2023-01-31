Australian comedian Celeste Barber at a Polo Ralph Lauren Australian Open finals event on January 29. Photo / Supplied

COMMENT

Comedian Celeste Barber is going viral because she looks really hot … But here’s the thing – she was always very hot.

Celeste was one of the many celebrities at a star-studded party at the finals of the Australian Open, and her look caught everyone’s attention.

The comedian wore a khaki midi dress, and white sneakers and her hair was loosely tied back. She looked effortless, but in a way you know as a woman would have taken great effort.

On Facebook the comedian was accused of selling out because she looked so hot.

One person commented: “Shame. One of the things I loved was how real she was and her body confidence.”

Another shared their distaste by commenting: “Pretty soon, Celeste Barber will be able to do videos lampooning Celeste Barber.”

Another added: “Trying to look like the people she’s been making fun of for years.”

Celeste looked so attractive that her fans felt she was losing touch.

I can’t stress this enough, but this is always how Celeste has looked. She hasn’t had a transformation or experienced a glow-up.

Celeste Barber, right, is known for recreating poses from models and celebrities. Photos / Instagram

I’d say Celeste’s so called glow-up probably involved showering, make-up and wearing a nice dress. Don’t we all look a bit hotter outside of the sweats we wear around the house?

This woman has always been attractive. She just doesn’t show off her glam side to the internet usually.

However when she does put effort into her appearance people feel betrayed.

Recently Celeste made waves when she was Marie Claire’s cover girl for the January issue.

On the cover her hair was slicked back, she was in a swimsuit and she looked nothing short of very sexy.

Instantly people accused her of being a hypocrite by using Photoshop because she looked so fabulous. Nicky Briger, editor of the women’s magazine, wrote in her editor’s letter that Celeste had explicitly asked for no airbrushing, “Celeste pulled me aside. ‘Look, I don’t want any retouching, OK? I like the way I look,’” Briger wrote.

Celeste Barber's magazine cover, for Marie Claire, caused controversy amid editing claims - but has been proven to be the real deal. Photo / Instagram @celestebarber

Celeste is just an attractive woman that can look incredible thanks to lighting, styling and make-up – why is this so shocking?

In Celeste’s case, the version she tends to show us online is her not looking her best, which isn’t the usual, right? We usually want to show the hottest version of ourselves on Instagram, but Celeste has made a career using her body as the joke.

She wears underwear that is too small for her and does silly dances impersonating supermodels – she makes fun of the airbrushed images we are fed and she doesn’t shy away from her cellulite or un-flat stomach and she happily contorts her body into unflattering positions all for the sake of the joke.

She looks relatable and reminds of ourselves, and so we find her hilarious. But make no mistake, the woman was always hot.

Kylie Jenner, and Celeste Barber's version. Photo / Instagram @celestebarber

I don’t know how to break this to people, so I’ll try to be very gentle, but every hot woman I know can also look un-hot.

Gasp.

Celeste’s made a career out of making fun of herself, but it doesn’t mean she can’t scrub up nicely.

I mean, the woman originally came to fame because she was an actor in the Australian classic All Saints. If you can end up on television, there’s no doubt you’ve hit some beauty standard.

Maybe everyone’s just shocked she looks hot because we live in such social media-drenched times the idea that a woman wouldn’t put the best possible version of herself online is too much for us to take.

So somewhere along the way, everyone just thought Celeste wearing too-tight underwear bottoms that poked into her skin was how she always looked.

But, no, Celeste owns nice dresses that fit her well, and a hairbrush and some concealer and when she puts all those things together, she does look different to the version of herself she shows online. But make no mistake, Celeste’s always been hot – you just might be slow in noticing.