Tim Roth's son Cormac, a musician, died on October 16, 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Tim Roth and his wife Nikki are mourning the loss of their son Cormac Roth, who died on October 16 after battling cancer. He was 25.

Cormac’s family said in a statement: “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness.

“As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him.

“The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him.

“An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

The musician revealed in November 2021 he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 germ cell cancer but despite his illness, he vowed to keep working and to retain his “will to survive”.

He wrote at the time: “In November of 21 I was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer. Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc. It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it.

“It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it.

“But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet. If you or someone you love is effected by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else.

“Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you. Be well and go to the doctor. F*** cancer.”

Cormac is also survived by brother Hunter and half-sibling Jack, his father’s eldest child with Lori Baker.