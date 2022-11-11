Chris Evans has a new leading lady in his life. Photo / AP

The lid has been lifted on Chris Evans’ secret relationship.

Evans, 41, has reportedly been dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista for more than a year, and a source says they are “very in love”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the rumoured couple said: “They are very in love and their relationship is serious. Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba.”

Evans and Baptista are yet to go public with their romance but fans first began connecting the dots when Evans shared an Instagram post for Halloween of two pumpkins, which looked identical to ones Baptista shared temporarily on her page.

Meanwhile, the source claimed the Hollywood star’s friends and family have been aware of their burgeoning relationship for months.

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans have reportedly been dating for more than a year. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after the actor was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive earlier this month, Evans admitting that he’s recently become more health-conscious than ever.

He shared: “In the good ol’ days I could eat whatever I wanted, do a couple workouts per week and be okay.

“That is not the case anymore. If I have two beers, I wear it. I haven’t had to play a role like Captain America in a while so things like diet and workout regimen haven’t been on my radar. But getting older, things are clicking and sore and it’s harder to wake up, you have less energy.”

Evans said turning 40 has proven to be a turning point in his life.

He said: “You know what it is? It’s that it happened so quickly. A year ago I wasn’t thinking about any of this. I was someone who was lucky enough to not really think much of it in my 30s and then I hit 40 and it all came at once.”

Evans has enjoyed huge success during his time in the movie business. But now, he feels ready to take his “foot off the gas” and relax.

He said: “The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas.

“I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald