Martin Mull, comic and actor from ‘Fernwood Tonight’ and ‘Roseanne,’ dies at 80

By Andrew Dalton
Martin Mull participates in "The Cool Kids" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel in 2018. Photo / Willy Sanjuan

Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including Roseanne and Arrested Development, has died, his daughter said on Friday.

Mull’s Daughter, TV writer and comic artist Maggie Mull, revealed the news on Instagram.

“I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness,” Maggie, wrote.

Mull, who was also a guitarist and painter, came to national fame with a recurring role on the Norman Lear-created satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and the starring role in its spinoff, Fernwood Tonight, on which he played Barth Gimble, the host of a satirical talk show.

“He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials,” Maggie Mull said in an Instagram post. “He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and — the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs.”

Known for his blonde hair and well-trimmed moustache, Mull was born in Chicago, raised in Ohio and Connecticut and studied art in Rhode Island and Rome. He combined his music and comedy in hip Hollywood clubs in the 1970s.

“In 1976 I was a guitar player and sit-down comic appearing at the Roxy on the Sunset Strip when Norman Lear walked in and heard me,” Mull told The Associated Press in 1980. “He cast me as the wife beater on Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. Four months later I was spun off on my own show.”

In the 1980s he appeared in films including Mr Mom and Clue, and in the 1990s had a recurring role on Roseanne.

He would later play private eye Gene Parmesan on Arrested Development, and would be nominated for an Emmy in 2016 for a guest turn on Veep.

“What I did on Veep I’m very proud of, but I’d like to think it’s probably more collective, at my age it’s more collective,” Mull told the AP after his nomination. “It might go all the way back to Fernwood.”

Other comedians and actors were often his biggest fans.

“Martin was the greatest,” Bridesmaids director Paul Feig said in an X post. “So funny, so talented, such a nice guy. Was lucky enough to act with him on The Jackie Thomas Show and treasured every moment being with a legend. Fernwood Tonight was so influential in my life.”

