Martha Stewart spotted at Sydney landmark with mystery man

Martha Stewart is believed to be the face of a new ad campaign after a clip emerged of her wearing a teal-coloured satin robe over a matching silk negligee. A man was seen in a matching robe.
Big-name international star Martha Stewart has been spotted at the Crypto Castle in Sydney with a tall, dark and handsome mystery man.
In a sexy video sent to news.com.au today, America’s home-making queen was seen at the party palace located on a cliffside in South Coogee.
In the steamy newclip, in which Stewart is believed to be the face of a new ad campaign, the 83-year-old lifestyle guru and businesswoman is seen wearing a teal-coloured satin robe over a matching silk negligee.
The star is seated in an armchair in front of an iPhone set up on a tripod, with stunning uninterrupted ocean views in the backdrop.
As she makes sultry faces at the camera, an attractive man walks into view, seemingly wearing nothing under a teal robe that matches Stewart’s.
The video is sure to make waves on social media – something Stewart is intimately familiar with. The star is no stranger to going viral after a smouldering poolside selfie she posted to Instagram in 2020 nearly broke the internet.
In the ultimate thirst trap, Stewart rocked a navy swimsuit as she puckered up her lips alluringly at the camera from her home’s backyard pool in the Hamptons in Long Island in New York.
“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!” she captioned the selfie at the time.
The photo clocked up hundreds and thousands of “likes” within minutes on Instagram alone.
Off the back of that ageless selfie, Stewart then became the oldest cover star to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2023, aged 81 at the time.
Stewart was in Sydney this past May for an intimate In Conversation with Martha Stewart event at the ICC Theatre for the Vivid festival.
“Last evening in Sydney I spoke to a large audience of approximately 3500 Aussies, interviewed on stage by Benjamin Law,” she shared on Instagram back in May, alongside photos of her outside the Opera House.
“Celebrating ‘Vivid Sydney’ the largest gathering of its kind in the southern hemisphere, which is meant to encourage tourism in this beautiful city, we, covered a wide variety of subjects about career, life, goals, and even gardening! The audience was lively and interested and we had a great time.”
Sounds like Stewart had a great time at the Crypto Castle too...