Martha Stewart spotted at Sydney landmark with mystery man

Martha Stewart is believed to be the face of a new ad campaign after a clip emerged of her wearing a teal-coloured satin robe over a matching silk negligee. A man was seen in a matching robe.

Big-name international star Martha Stewart has been spotted at the Crypto Castle in Sydney with a tall, dark and handsome mystery man.

In a sexy video sent to news.com.au today, America’s home-making queen was seen at the party palace located on a cliffside in South Coogee.

In the steamy new clip, in which Stewart is believed to be the face of a new ad campaign, the 83-year-old lifestyle guru and businesswoman is seen wearing a teal-coloured satin robe over a matching silk negligee.

The star is seated in an armchair in front of an iPhone set up on a tripod, with stunning uninterrupted ocean views in the backdrop.

As she makes sultry faces at the camera, an attractive man walks into view, seemingly wearing nothing under a teal robe that matches Stewart’s.