It was easy to miss, but viewers have since pointed out a concerning detail with Married At First Sight groom Harrison’s appearance.

It was easy to miss, but viewers have since pointed out a concerning detail with Married At First Sight groom Harrison’s appearance.

Married At First Sight viewers have spotted a concerning detail in Harrison Boon’s appearance.

In a blink-and-you-miss-it interview with the 32-year-old builder, which aired Tuesday night, one of his pupils appeared to dilate significantly, while the other remained normal sized.

Fans noticed the change in Harrison’s appearance while he was talking in a piece-to-camera about the explosive argument between his ‘wife’ Bronte Schofield and fellow bride Melinda Willis.

According to a 2019 journal from Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), the sudden dilation of a single pupil can indicate an underlining medical condition. Unequal pupils is known medically as ‘anisocoria’.

Fans spotted the difference in Harrison’s pupil sizes.

“Anisocoria may be physiological, pathological or pharmacological. Importantly, anisocoria can indicate underlying disease of the eye, orbit, brain, neck or chest,” the journal reads. “New onset anisocoria may be an early sign of a life-threatening emergency.”

The episode in question was filmed back in October.

In Wednesday night’s episode, Harrison’s pupils appeared to be symmetrical again.

Harrison’s pupils appeared to be back to normal on last night’s episode.

Harrison is proving to be one of the most controversial contestants in MAFS’ 10 year history, and has been accused of emotional manipulation by 28-year-old Bronte, as well as the resident experts, John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla.

Last night’s episode saw him abruptly dump Bronte via text, despite days earlier claiming he was falling for her. He said she had repeatedly “broken” his trust.

Harrison was later held accountable by his fellow MAFS cast members during the dinner party, where he claimed “something wasn’t right” with Bronte – without giving any solid evidence as to what she’d done wrong.

Bronte was in tears after the abrupt dumping.

“Harrison is fake, this is the performance that’s been going all year and here is his worst act,” Melinda said in a piece-to-camera.

She then told him at the table: “I feel like I just got handed these tickets to this performance and I’m just wondering where I can get a refund.”

James Weir recaps: Read all the recaps and other MAFS stories here.

He hit back with: “From what I’ve heard about you behind closed doors you sound like a living nightmare.”

And it seems things could get even worse for Harrison, with Aiken previously saying on The Chrissie Swan Show that Harrison’s ongoing antics will “beat” everything we’ve seen in a decade of the show.

“There’s been some rippers, [but] Harrison this year … I’m gonna say he is the most memorable that I can think of over the 10 years, and I can’t tell you why, but I can say he is an alpha personality, who is unapologetic and he will say and do things that you will be shocked by,” Aiken said.

MAFS Australia is available to stream first on ThreeNow or on Three Sunday 7pm and Mon to Weds 7.30pm.