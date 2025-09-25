Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Mark Wahlberg on children seeing him swear and fight on screen

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Mark Wahlberg's children now enjoy seeing him "swearing" and "kicking a**" in his films. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg's children now enjoy seeing him "swearing" and "kicking a**" in his films. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg admits his children love seeing him “swearing” and “kicking a**” on screen.

The 54-year-old actor – who has kids Ella, 22, Michael, 19, Brendan, 17, and Grace, 15, with wife Rhea Durham, 47 – was joined by his family at the premiere of new movie Play Dirty this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save