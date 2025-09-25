Mark Wahlberg's children now enjoy seeing him "swearing" and "kicking a**" in his films. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg on children seeing him swear and fight on screen

Mark Wahlberg admits his children love seeing him “swearing” and “kicking a**” on screen.

The 54-year-old actor – who has kids Ella, 22, Michael, 19, Brendan, 17, and Grace, 15, with wife Rhea Durham, 47 – was joined by his family at the premiere of new movie Play Dirty this week, and now his children have grown up they’ve started to appreciate his work on the big screen.

He told People magazine: “We saw this movie together, we were in Paris, we were all hanging out in Paris.

“I was doing Family Plan 2, and they love this movie. So now, they love seeing Dad swearing, kicking a** – all the things that they couldn’t see when they were kids, they’re now allowed to see.

“And I think they enjoy those more.”