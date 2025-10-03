Advertisement
Mark Richardson on life after cricket, broadcasting and starting over in finance

Deputy Desk Editor, Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Mark Richardson has moved from behind a microphone to behind a desk as an investment advisor at Forsyth Barr.

Mark Richardson first made his name as a risk-averse New Zealand opening batter, then as a broadcaster willing to ruffle feathers with his opinions - until he ‘got the arse’ from his radio and TV jobs. Two years on, the world looks a little different for Richardson and as he

