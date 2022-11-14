Margot Robbie says a new female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean movie is no longer happening. Photo / Getty Images

Margot Robbie's new female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been dumped.

The project, offering a new twist on the popular franchise, had been in development at Disney for some time, but the actress confirmed in a new interview with Vanity Fair that the studio "don't want to do it" anymore.

It was announced in June 2020 that Robbie, 32, would be the star of the new Pirates film, written by her Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would have been really cool," she told Vanity Fair.

"But I guess they [Disney] don't want to do it."

Back in 2020, Variety reported that Disney was in early development on Robbie's film as well as a second Pirates reboot.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five Johnny Depp-led Pirates of the Caribbean films, was attached to both projects.

Jerry Bruckheimer says there are no plans for Johnny Depp to return to the franchise. Photo / Supplied

In May, Bruckheimer told The Sunday Times both were still in the works, and – despite rumours – there were no plans for Depp's return.

"Yes. We're talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts – one with her, one without," he told the publication.

"[Will Depp be back?] Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

The original Pirates of the Caribbean movie was released in 2003, and was followed by four sequels. The five films together grossed $4.9 billion internationally.