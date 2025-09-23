A man has been charged following a bid to serve Taylor Swift with Justin Baldoni-related legal documents at her fiance Travis Kelce’s property.

Justin Lee Fisher was arrested at Kelce’s home on September 15, allegedly while trying to serve the pop star with deposition papers in the early hours of the morning.

The Daily Mail reports court documents show the private eye was charged with “jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighbourhood” after he was caught on the Kansas property.

Fisher has been released on bond and is next set to appear in the Leawood Municipal Court on October 15.

He told the Star he “would be happy to talk” about the incident when it was resolved, clarifying he “wasn’t hurt or anything besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my [private eye] licence”.