Swift has been dragged into the legal stoush between her friend Blake Lively and filmmaker Justin Baldoni.
According to Page Six, Judge Lewis Liman denied Baldoni’s request to depose Swift on September 13, just two days before Fisher’s arrest.
“They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift ... having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.”
Baldoni and Lively have been embroiled in a series of lawsuits since the actress accused him of sexual harassment on the set of their film It Ends With Us.
The actor and director named Swift in his now-dismissed countersuit – a motion Lively’s team said was designed to draw media attention.
A spokesperson for Swift seemed to agree, telling the Independent the deposition request was mere “tabloid clickbait”.
“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release.”
Swift’s friendship with the Gossip Girl alum has reportedly been damaged by the ongoing courtroom drama.
The pair haven’t been seen together since October 2024, according to People, despite Swift being the godmother to Lively’s daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds.
Reports suggest Lively is yet to acknowledge her former best friend’s engagement to Kelce last month.