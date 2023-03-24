Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Man breaks up with girlfriend over Chris Brown concert lap dance

news.com.au
By Carla Mascarenhas
2 mins to read
The TikTok video where Dash shared his hurt over the lap dance. Photo / TikTok

The TikTok video where Dash shared his hurt over the lap dance. Photo / TikTok

A man has sensationally claimed on TikTok he broke up with his girlfriend after she received a steamy lap dance from singer-songwriter Chris Brown during a recent concert.

The boyfriend shared footage of his girlfriend receiving the lap dance from the singer during a UK date of his Under The Influence Tour.

The TikTok video which has gone viral, seen by almost 22 million people, shows the woman sitting on a chair while Brown, 33, performs a lap dance to his hit song Take You Down.

The TikTok video where Dash shared his hurt over the lap dance. Photo / TikTok
The TikTok video where Dash shared his hurt over the lap dance. Photo / TikTok

Her distraught boyfriend Dash shared the footage along with the description: “POV: Buying my girlfriend front row tickets to see Chris Brown … I want my £500 [$984] and my girlfriend back.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

He added that his girlfriend “doesn’t think what she did was wrong”.

Social media users were divided on whether Dash’s girlfriend had crossed a line.

In a more recent update, he revealed he had broken up with his girlfriend over the encounter.

“Just to update everyone regarding the Chris Brown concert, I’m no longer with my girlfriend,” he explained in a text overlay added to the video, which shows an image of himself at the concert.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
@dashthelith

Replying to @Jo #chrisbrown

♬ ceilings - Sped Up Version - Lizzy McAlpine


One thought it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” but others supported his decision to break up with her.

“I would leave the concert and wouldn’t even tell her,” one said harshly.

Another said “deep down” the woman would know it wasn’t right.

“Had it been the other way around …” the person added.

Latest from Entertainment