Colombian singer José Luis Londoño, better known as Maluma, performs during a concert as part of his "+ Pretty + Dirty" world tour at Palacio de los Deportes on August 6 in Mexico City. Photo / Getty Images

Latin superstar Maluma has publicly called out a mother in the audience at his latest concert.

The urban pop singer, 31, was performing in Mexico City at the weekend as part of his “+Pretty +Dirty” world tour, when he noticed a woman in the crowd holding a small baby.

Taking to his microphone, Maluma spoke directly to the woman who decided to bring her bub along, asking in Spanish, “With all due respect, how old are they?”

He continued, “A year old? Less? Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a 1-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f***ing high? Where is the sound this loud? That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here.”

Maluma, who welcomed his first child in March last year, issued a warning to the mother, urging her to “be a bit more aware”.