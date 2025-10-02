While the news of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce filing may have come as a surprise to many, some people are pointing out there have been clues the couple’s marriage was on the rocks.
One hint that not all was well within the Kidman-Urban clan has been hiding inplain sight for a couple of months, ever since news was made public that Kidman had been spotted in Lisbon, Portugal, applying for residency in the country.
Her husband, meanwhile, was back in the US.
The couple bought a home together in the Parque das Nacoes area of Lisbon two years ago, so it wasn’t a complete surprise when Kidman applied for residency in the country in July this year. What was cause for suspicion, however, was the fact Urban was not named in her residency application and had not submitted an application of his own.
Sic Noticias, a TV news channel in Portugal, reported on the fact at the end of July, and the New York Post also pointed out Urban was not part of Kidman’s immigration application. However, at the time, the divorce rumour did not spread far as an “insider source” told the Post that Urban had been unable to attend the necessary in-person meeting for the application but would lodge his own in due course.
“Keith was unable to be in Portugal for this appointment as he is currently on tour in the US and it is mandatory for applicants to be physically present in order to apply for the visa,” a source told the New York Post at the time.
“He is scheduled to submit his application at a later date that works with his tour schedule. While Nicole and Keith own a home in Portugal, their primary residence will continue to be in Nashville.”
With the benefit of hindsight, and in the face of the couple’s divorce filing this week, fans are now wondering whether they missed a clue that the couple’s marriage was in trouble.
The Aussie stars, who wed 19 years ago and share two daughters, were long considered one of the most solid and loved-up couples in Hollywood and many fans were blindsided by the announcement the couple had split.
TMZ first reported on Tuesday that multiple sources had confirmed Kidman and her country music star husband have been living apart for several months.
Kidman has since filed for divorce. Court documents obtained by the New York Post show the actor cited “irreconcilable differences” for the split.