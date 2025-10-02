While the news of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce filing may have come as a surprise to many, some people are pointing out there have been clues the couple’s marriage was on the rocks.

One hint that not all was well within the Kidman-Urban clan has been hiding in plain sight for a couple of months, ever since news was made public that Kidman had been spotted in Lisbon, Portugal, applying for residency in the country.

Her husband, meanwhile, was back in the US.

The couple bought a home together in the Parque das Nacoes area of Lisbon two years ago, so it wasn’t a complete surprise when Kidman applied for residency in the country in July this year. What was cause for suspicion, however, was the fact Urban was not named in her residency application and had not submitted an application of his own.

Sic Noticias, a TV news channel in Portugal, reported on the fact at the end of July, and the New York Post also pointed out Urban was not part of Kidman’s immigration application. However, at the time, the divorce rumour did not spread far as an “insider source” told the Post that Urban had been unable to attend the necessary in-person meeting for the application but would lodge his own in due course.