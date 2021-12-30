MAFS Australia's Martha Kalifatidis reveals unexpected Covid side effect

Kalifatidis said their symptoms included a sore throat, chest burning, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills. Photo / Instagram

Married At First Sight couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have caught Covid-19.

The newly engaged couple, who met on the show in 2019, had recently been in Los Angeles but believe they caught the virus on Christmas Day in Australia.

The social media star took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday night, with a filter because the virus "makes you so f***ing ugly", to tell her 629,000 followers that they don't want to catch it.

"Covid sucks, it is so f***ing sh*t," she said. "It's kind of like cold and flu symptoms and tonsillitis and gastro all in one. Michael actually got hit really hard."

Kalifatidis said their symptoms included a sore throat, chest burning, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills.

She was quick to shut down people who were messaging asking why the couple had caught Covid if they were fully vaccinated.

"You can still get Covid if you've had all your vaccines, it's just not as severe," she said.

"All I can say is honestly good luck to anyone who gets Covid and they haven't been vaxxed."

Kalifatidis told her followers to wear masks and sanitise.

As for how the couple caught the virus, they suspect they caught it from family on Christmas Day.

"When we left LA we had to show a negative test in order to leave and get on the plane, so we showed a negative test leaving America," Kalifatidis said.

"As soon as we landed in Australia we did another test and showed another negative test. That was Christmas Eve so we went to Christmas with our family. Someone at Christmas had Covid, we're pretty sure we got it at Christmas. Some other people in my family have Covid."

Brunelli said they waited two hours at a testing site in Melbourne and got their positive results back almost three days later but had already been isolating.

On Thursday, which was day four since the onset of symptoms, Brunelli updated his 292,000 Instagram followers.

"Slept quite well last night, no like cold sweats, still got a bit of a sore throat but it's getting better. A little bit nasally, little bit lethargic but still feel a lot better. Martha I think didn't sleep that well so she's still sleeping it off," he said.

Kalifatidis recently made headlines for revealing the "terrible" experience she had holidaying in Los Angeles.

"It's changed so much since Covid. The homelessness situation is so bad I can't even begin to describe it," she said.

"We drove past a lifeless body face down in the gutter outside a gas station on Melrose … ppl (sic) driving and walking past it completely unbothered! It was horrific. I couldn't eat for the rest of the day after seeing that. I felt sick."