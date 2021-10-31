Madonna has come under fire for Monroe 'death bed' photo shoot

Madonna has caused controversary with a new magazine photoshoot that seems to reference the death of Hollywood legend, Marilyn Monroe. Photo / Getty Images

Madonna has never been shy to show her admiration for the late Marilyn Monroe. The legendary pop star honoured her equally legendary idol, Monroe, back in the 80s in the music video for her hit, Material Girl. In the video she is clearly channelling Monroe's iconic performance of Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend from the 1953 film, Gentleman Prefer Blondes.

Fast forward to 2021 and it seems the Vogue singer is at it again, with a recent V magazine cover shoot that bares an uncanny resemblance to Monroe's very last photo shoot, that took place just six weeks before her death on August 4, 1962.

The photos show Madonna with her hair blonde and curled in signature Marilyn style. In one of the images she is wrapped up in a decadent fur robe. Another shows the Ray of Light singer on a bed naked, with her back to the camera, her only accessories being fishnet stockings, a G-string, satin gloves, a crucifix necklace and high heels.

The photographer behind the Madonna shoot, Steven Klein, confirmed that the shoot was an homage to Monroe and explained his creative vision.

"This photo essay was inspired by a shoot that Marilyn Monroe did with photographer Bert Stern titled The Last Sitting," he told V magazine. "They shot at the Bel Air hotel in 1962, before she passed away. What was supposed to be a three-hour sitting, turned into a three-day whirlwind, working night and day. Drinking, laughing, shooting photos, editing, sleeping, and then taking more photos – a private affair between two artists which rarely happens anymore."

"We decided to find a hotel suite and try to capture the liaison between a star and the camera, the mystery, and magic of this creative collaboration," Klein continued. "We hope we have done justice to the great work of Bert Stern and Marilyn Monroe."

Many were not concerned with the artistic motivation for the shoot, they simply saw it as

"morbid" and in poor taste. Pop culture commentator Mike Sington tweeted: "For some morbid and eerie reason, Madonna decides to recreate Marilyn Monroe's death bed."

For some morbid and eerie reason, Madonna decides to re-create Marilyn Monroe’s death bed. The black and white photo is actually Marilyn Monroe’s bedroom where she died. pic.twitter.com/beQJ1Av3Ij — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 29, 2021

Another Twitter user said the photos were in "bad taste," another chimed in: "This makes me queasy."

This is not the first time that Madonna has made controversial headlines in recent weeks. In a rare and candid interview the pop star's daughter Lourdes Leon has revealed the reality of growing up with the ultra-famous singer, and it doesn't sound rosy.

"My mum is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life," the 25-year-old confessed during a chat with Debi Mazar for the latest issue of Interview Magazine.

Leon has revealed that her mother doesn't believe in handouts, even though she is a multi-millionaire. Leon confirmed that despite living her life in the lap of privilege, when she finished high school she was essentially cut off and had to find a way to pay for her own college and apartment. "I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school," Leon stated.

The young model does not hold any bitterness over her mother's reluctance to hand over money and admits it is based on seeing other celebrity children go off the rails and hoping to help Leon avoid that. She also confesses that when a parent buys you things it gives them "leverage" over you, which Leon is keen to avoid.