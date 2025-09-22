Previous works have been of varied genre - encompassing hip-hop, pop and rap.

MGK’s tour announcement was hardly a surprise for fans.

In early August, Universal Music all but announced the tour on social media, sharing on Instagram that anyone who ordered MGK’s new album through the Universal store between June 11 and August 14 would receive early access to tickets for the tour.

MGK toured New Zealand in 2018, returning just months after playing at Bay Dreams in Mount Maunganui.

In December, it was reported the singer had split with partner Megan Fox, less than a month after they revealed she was pregnant and expecting her first child with the 34-year-old Bad Things rapper.

Fox and MGK worked on the crime thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass together that year and got together soon after.

The now-former couple became engaged in January 2022 and claimed they celebrated the milestone by “drinking each other’s blood”.

The two had previously suffered a miscarriage, an experience Fox wrote candidly about last year in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

mgk: The Lost Americana Tour 2026

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Tickets: General sale starts 4pm, Thursday, September 25, at ticketmaster.co.nz