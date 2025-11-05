His conversation is interrupted by the sound of a shovel scraping the pavement, leading to an encounter with Old Man Marley’s granddaughter – a nod to the original film’s neighbour.

She asks him what he’s doing and suggests a different approach, asking: “Have you tried talking to her about getting a little help?”

She says: “The scariest part is starting that conversation. Then at least you’ll know and can stop worrying about it. It’s not easy, but how you feel about family is a complicated thing.”

The campaign was directed by Jody Hill, who said in a release shared with People: “We wanted to tell this story authentically, recognising that we all experience this moment with a loved one at some point.

“It goes beyond holiday nostalgia to connect with Kevin McCallister years later – as he faces the same concerns many of us have as our parents age. It’s real, it’s funny and it’s deeply human.”

The “Home But Not Alone” ads are set to air during broadcasts of Home Alone and other festive programming in the United States, as well as throughout college football coverage until January 11.

Culkin filmed several additional clips for the project, including one recreating a famous moment from the original movie in which Kevin’s grocery bags split open on the street.

Despite more than three decades since first playing the role, the actor said the connection between himself and Kevin remains strong – and is one now shared with his own family.

In December 2024, the father of two told E! News his 4-year-old son Dakota had begun confusing his own memories with scenes from the films.

Culkin said: “He thinks he’s Kevin.

“I’m like, ‘Do you remember going down the stairs on the sled?’ He’s like, ‘Mmmm, yep. Sure do’. I’m like, ‘Do you remember when he had yellow hair?’ And he’s like, ‘Uh-huh, yep’.”

Culkin said he responded by calling Dakota “a lying liar who lies”.