Zeplyn, a ginger Maine Coon from Auckland, was shot in May after filming of the fifth season of My Life Is Murder had wrapped. Photo / Greenstone TV
Lucy Lawless has called for the prosecution of the “little brood” responsible for shooting her cat co-star in My Life Is Murder.
Lawless, who has starred as the show’s protagonist since 2019, portrays the sharp and inquisitive private investigator Alexa Crowe.
Her furry co-star Zeplyn, a 5-year-old ginger Maine Cooncat from West Auckland, has starred as Chowder in the last three of the show’s four seasons since production was moved to New Zealand from Australia in 2020.
But soon after the show’s fifth season completed filming in May, Zeplyn’s owners Camille Courtois and Leda Taylor found something wasn’t quite right with him.
“We noticed he was limping on his back leg and his tail was dragging,” Courtois told the Herald.