One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson (right) says the death of bandmate Liam Payne (left) was “unjust and frustrating”. Photo / Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson has described Liam Payne’s death as “unjust and frustrating”.

The 33-year-old singer has reflected on the death of his late One Direction bandmate, who died aged 31 on October 16, 2024, when he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and admitted the group’s 15th anniversary felt “uncomfortable” given the tragedy almost a year ago.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK magazine, Tomlinson said: “It was really uncomfortable, actually, the 15th anniversary, because the [collective] feeling to celebrate is as important, if not more important than ever, on behalf of Liam.”

Tomlinson, who was put together in 1D with Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik on The X Factor UK, admitted marking the band’s formation in the past made him feel “sick of nostalgia”, but doing so earlier this year “brought up those feelings” he’s been dealing with since his friend’s death.