She appeared on 240 of the series’ 251 episodes during its 11-season run.

Swit and co-star Alan Alda (Hawkeye Pierce) were the only two actors to have a role in both the pilot and series finale of “M*A*S*H”.

Loretta Swit won two Emmys for her role on M*A*S*H*. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking about her character in a 2004 discussion for the TV Academy Foundation website The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, Swit said: “She was [unique] at the time and in her time, which was the 50s, when [the Korean War] was happening.

American actress Loretta Swit was "unique" for her time. Photo / Getty Images

“And she became even more unique, I think, because we allowed her to continue to grow – we watched her evolve. I don’t think that’s ever been done in quite that way.”

The actress went on to have roles in a number of movies, including Freebie and the Bean in 1974, Race With the Devil in 1975, 1981’s S.O.B and BoardHeads in 1998.

She co-starred alongside Tyne Daly in the 1981 pilot for Cagney & Lacey, but could not continue in the role when it was picked up, because of contractual obligations to M*A*S*H.

She was born Loretta Jane Szwed on November 4, 1937, in Passaic, New Jersey and studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989.

Swit was married to actor Dennis Holahan, from 1983 until their divorce in 1995.

A passionate animal rights activist, she was a vegetarian for many years before becoming a vegan in 1981.