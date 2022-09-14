Indy Yelich is releasing her own music. Photo / Supplied

Lorde's younger sister Indy Yelich is following in her footsteps, announcing that she is releasing her own music.

The 23-year-old, who is based in New York, announced via her social media that she was releasing a debut song called Threads on September 15.

"Can't wait for you to hear," she wrote in a tweet, sharing an image of the song's artwork.

my debut song Threads is out Thursday Sep 15. can't wait for you to hear. i've lived with this song on the subway, driving around blasting it in friends cars for a second now. ❤️‍🔥💘



presave now link in my bio, and release times are below



Thursday 6:15pm AEST/ 8:15pm NZ pic.twitter.com/oIyMyKksXn — indy yelich (@IndyYelich) September 13, 2022

The song will be released at 8.15pm on Thursday, September 15 in New Zealand.

Last week Yelich shared a clip of herself singing the song and playing the piano on her Instagram.

It will no doubt spark comparison to her famous sister - but it comes as no surprise that the talent runs in the family.

Yelich is already a published author, having released two books: Sticky Notes in 2018 and Dudette in 2022. She first moved to Los Angeles at 17 to pursue acting before settling in New York and turning her focus to writing.

It's understood she spent some time with fellow Kiwi artist Harper Finn, who has just made the move to New York City.

Yelich spoke to the Herald in 2018 about her work and about comparing herself to her famous older sister.

"I'm probably the only one who compared myself to my sister," she said at the time.

"I have a really supportive family that have always believed in me. It was me putting pressure on myself to succeed. My own brain is my worst enemy. This book has really helped me to realise that I'm my own person with my own path."