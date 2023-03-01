Lorde describes her social media hiatus as 'powerful and exciting'. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde could feel her “brain degrading” when she used TikTok.

The video-sharing app has been a cite of much controversy recently, setting a 60-minute daily screen time limit for users under 18.

The 26-year-old pop star reflected on her TikTok experience, sharing that she briefly downloaded the app in 2020 but quickly came off it again. Lorde described having a lack of a social media presence as being “powerful and exciting” as she insisted she doesn’t even have a fake Instagram account.

Speaking on the Smallzy’s Surgery podcast, she said: “I may be the only millennial without TikTok. I genuinely don’t have a Finsta, I don’t stalk anyone. My thing with it all is that it is so cool and amazing and creative but I can feel my brain degrading when I use it. I downloaded it for one day in 2020. [Coming off it] is really the best, best drugs you could ever do. It’s insane, It’s so powerful, delicious and exciting.”

Meanwhile, the Royals hitmaker went on to reveal her backstage rituals where she admitted that caffeine is her “drug of choice” but has occasionally needed to dash to the toilet just moments before going to perform a concert.

She added: “There’s a candle that smells like tomatoes. That is burning away, I am applying my special show perfume that I put on before every show, and I am brushing and flossing my teeth. You have to have your teeth clean! And I am sipping a sugar-free Redbull, which is my drug of choice.

“I like to really fire up on the caffeine at nine o’clock at night and then hang on stage! I have had moments, like 30 seconds before though where I think ‘I’ve gotta go [to the toilet]’ and then I dash back. It’s a hair-raising moment!”

It comes mere days before the pop star is due to perform at Auckland’s Western Springs Outer Fields as part of her Solar Power World Tour.