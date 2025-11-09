She was set to play at Rockhal in Esch-sur-Alzette on Sunday night, her first ever show in the small European country and French singer Oklou’s only opening date.

“Please know that if there was ANY way I could pull it off, I’d be out there,” she wrote.

At this stage, the artist said she hopes to reschedule the show for a later date.

“We are actively working with the promoter on rescheduling so hold on to your tickets for now - refunds will be offered if the new date’s no good for you.”

Kiwi ZM Host Cam Mansel interviewed several disappointed fans outside the venue.

One concertgoer said they were “devastated” about the postponement.

Many had waited hours to see the Royals singer, with another pair telling Mansel they had waited a staggering 15 hours before hearing of the cancellation.

“We’re not from here so it’s expensive to drive here,” one of the girls said, going on to emotionally wish the star a speedy recovery.

Lorde will be playing two shows in New Zealand early next year, performing in Auckland on February 11 and in Christchurch on February 13.