Entertainment

Lorde cancels Luxembourg concert after ‘ruthless’ food poisoning

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Lorde has been forced to cancel today's show in Luxembourg due to illness. Photo / Gilbert Flores, Variety via Getty Images

Lorde has postponed the first date of her European Ultrasound World Tour due to illness.

In a post to her Instagram, the Kiwi singer shared she was unable to perform today in Luxembourg thanks to a bout of “ruthless” food poisoning.

Signed off with “love from a very sick girl”,

