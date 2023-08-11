Lorde has returned to Instagram with a slew of swimsuit snaps. Photo / Fiona Goodall Photography

Kiwi singer Lorde has returned to the Instagram sphere with a gallery of mermaid-esque bikini photos.

The famously-private songstress, 26, is currently touring in Norway and documented the trip with a slew of snaps, marking her first post on the social media platform in over two years.

The pictures show the Aucklander splashing around in a colourfully-lit swimming pool with her friends.

Lorde captioned the post: “After the show we went swimming ... These times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you”.

She added: “No this is not the start of anything out there, just want you to know there’s a light on inside me ... Show it to you soon.”

Fans of the Royals hitmaker flooded the comments, welcoming the singer back to the social realm.

“You’re alive?” one fan quipped, while another wrote: “Finally. We won’t be waiting another two years.”

Lorde has never been afraid to voice her dislike of social media, opening up on multiple occasions about her frequent hiatuses from various platforms.

The pop star described coming off social media as “divine” in 2021 and revealed on the Smallzy’s Surgery podcast earlier this year that she could feel her “brain degrading” when she used TikTok.

The 26-year-old pop star reflected on her TikTok experience, sharing that she briefly downloaded the app in 2020 but quickly came off it again.

Lorde described having a lack of a social media presence as being “powerful and exciting” as she insisted she doesn’t even have a fake Instagram account.

Lorde performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on September 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. Photo / Getty Images

“I may be the only millennial without TikTok. I genuinely don’t have a Finsta, I don’t stalk anyone.

“My thing with it all is that it is so cool and amazing and creative but I can feel my brain degrading when I use it. I downloaded it for one day in 2020. [Coming off it] is really the best, best drugs you could ever do. It’s insane, It’s so powerful, delicious and exciting.”