Lorde announces photo book Going South about Antarctica trip

Lorde has announced she is releasing a book inspired by her trip to Antarctica in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Grammy-award winning artist Lorde has announced she's releasing something special - and no, it's a not a new album (yet).

The Green Light singer sent an email to fans on her mailing list, which is her preferred method of communication these days after she decided to take a break from social media.

"The beginning of summer is my favourite time in New Zealand, and this year in particular it feels like a gift — I've had two swims, and even eaten the first tomatoes," she began the letter.

The singer says she took a special trip to Antarctica in 2019, and is releasing a book filled with photos and writing from her trip. The book is called GOING SOUTH, and has photographs shot by Harriet Were. Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, writes that the book has 100 pages of film photos and writing.

"The continent has fascinated me since I was old enough to read. It started to interest me again in recent years as my environmental awareness went up and up, and questions about how to change my personal and professional footprints on this earth occupied much of my time," the New Zealand singer wrote.

Lorde also shared a snap of her in Antarctica. Photo / Lorde

While many fans are eagerly anticipating an album announcement from the star, she says the trip helped her find inspiration for her next body of work.

"When I went to Antarctica, I hadn't yet started writing again after finishing Melodrama. I realised after the trip that what my brain had been craving was a visit to an alternate realm,"she wrote.

"In the plane coming down to land, I had this very intense bolt-of-lightning thought, which in all its eloquence was literally 'DON'T MAKE S*** RECORDS', lol. I'll always hold this trip up as a life highlight for many reasons, but I'm particularly grateful for it as one that showed me the beginnings of the new world which I continue to build, and am very excited to start showing you soon."

She sent fans a link to pre-order the book, out in February, with all proceeds going towards a scholarship fund for Antarctica New Zealand for a postgraduate scholar to study climate science.

"The book is sort of a perfect pre-cursor to this album in abstract way," she added, further teasing that fans can expect new music from the star soon.od