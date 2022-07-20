The Foxy ladies are Back! Kath & Kim cast to reunite for 20th anniversary special in Melbourne Video / Channel 9 - Today News

The iconic cast of Kath & Kim has been spotted filming scenes in Melbourne.

The sighting comes after months of rumours the stars of the Aussie comedy will reunite to mark 20 years since the original series aired.

Gina Riley, Jane Turner, Magda Szubanski, Glenn Robbins and Peter Rowsthorn will all make an appearance, reports the Melbourne Age.

According to the publication, the cast are in the NEP studio complex in South Melbourne filming for a week.

It's believed the reunion will be similar to the Friends reunion special, with some new scenes and sketches alongside a look back at the best episodes from the show's four seasons.

The special will air later in the year, but no details of dates or the channel - or streamer - it will be released on have been revealed.

Kath & Kim first appeared on our screens in May 2002 on the AB, moving to Seven in 2007. The entire series and two films are now available on Netflix.

But one very important element of the original show will be missing, as the Patterson Lakes home used in the series was recently demolished.

Comedian Szubanski dismissed rumours of a reunion in an interview with Kyle & Jackie last year.

"I think it should be off the table," she said at the time.

"It holds such a special place in people's memories."

However, she didn't completely rule out some kind of special.

"If we did a live show, which was a 'best of' or something like that, that's different," she said.

"But to actually try and do a whole new series, I think you can never capture that magic again."