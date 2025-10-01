Lola Young's note after fainting on set. Photo / Instagram, @lolayounggg

Now Young has issued a worrying new message to fans, revealing that she’s cancelling all upcoming tour dates and career commitments, only weeks after the release of her third studio album, which debuted at No 3 in the British charts last week.

“I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future,” she wrote.

“Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously, you will be entitled to a full refund.

“I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”

Young had told the audience at the music festival she had been having a rough time lately, just minutes before her collapse.

“Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here,” she said.

“And I wanted to be cool … and sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade.”

Fellow singer Remi Wolf took the stage after Young and assured the crowd that she was being looked after.

“That was really f***ing scary,” she told the crowd. “My friend Lola is backstage, and she is okay.”

Young’s onstage collapse wasn’t the first time she’d suffered a dramatic moment during a concert: back in June, she broke down in tears on stage after her headlining slot at London’s Capital Summertime Ball was plagued by technical difficulties.

