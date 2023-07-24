Lizzo stuns fans as she drinks tequila from her own boot while doing a classic Aussie 'shoey' on stage at Sydney concert. Photo / Getty Images

US pop sensation Lizzo performed a little nod to Aussie culture on Sunday night.

A fan at the Truth Hurts singer’s concert threw a gift onto the stage, which included a koala bear toy and a miniature bottle of alcohol, reports Daily Mail.

The audience began to chant, encouraging Lizzo to do a “shoey”, and the popstar went along with it. The Juice songstress took off her boot, poured tequila inside it and proceeded to do a “shoey”.

“My shoe? My shoe is disgusting. I can’t drink out of my f***ing shoe, what’s wrong with ya’ll?” she exclaimed to the crowd.

However, in good spirits, Lizzo took the shot of tequila from her shoe and proved she really is a good sport when it comes to her shows.

“Australia, how are you guys still walking if that’s how you take shots?” she quipped.

The “shoey” is one of the most iconic traditions in the land down under, doubling as both a hazing punishment and a celebratory custom.

It’s gained fame over the years for being performed by big-named sportsmen such as Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo and UFC fighter Tai Tuivasa.

The tradition sees people pouring alcohol into a sweaty shoe and then downing the beverage.

However, the comedic drinking game has been criticised in the past, with a handful of prominent Aussie musicians demanding it be banned.

Lizzo just returned from her show at Splendour in the Grass at Byron Bay and is on her way to Auckland to perform her only New Zealand gig at Spark Arena on July 26.

Lizzo performs at Qudos Bank Arena on July 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.Photo / Getty Images

Lizzo, while a successful pop star and performer, has also delved into other ventures with her Yitty shapewear line.

The songstress revealed to Forbes that her inspiration for the brand, which was started in 2022 in partnership with Fabletics, had grown from her own issues with body image.

“I have spent the entirety of my life trying to change the way that I look or reshape my body,” she confessed.