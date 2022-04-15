Liz Sheridan as Helen Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld. Photo / Getty Images

Liz Sheridan has died at the age of 93.

The actress - who was famous for playing Jerry Seinfield's mother in the hit show "Seinfield" - died in the early hours of Friday, TMZ has reported.

Her death comes just five days after her 93rd birthday.

It is believed Sheridan - who is also known for her role as neighbour Raquel on "Alf" - died from natural causes at 2.30am.

Fans of the actress have rushed to pay tribute to the actress.

One wrote: "RIP Liz Sheridan. She was so amazing in Seinfeld."

A second added: "Oh man, Liz Sheridan, best known for her role as Seinfeld's mom Helen on Seinfeld, has passed away at 93, she just celebrated her birthday five days ago."

A third shared: "ahw. rest well, liz sheridan. she was wonderful. at least once a month, "you were making out during Schindler's List?!" pops into my head and i just cackle. (sic)"

Others paid tribute to Liz, as they also remembered Estelle Harris' death. The actress who played George's mum died just a couple of weeks ago.

One shared: "Wow. Liz Sheridan from #Seinfeld passed away too? Just 5 days after her birthday and not long after Estelle Harris passed away.

Our Seinfeld family mourns the loss of the incredible Liz Sheridan. 💔 #RIPMrsSeinfeld You brought such joy to all of us pic.twitter.com/4BNzbaSAxV — This Podcast Is Making Me Thirsty Seinfeld Podcast (@ThisThirsty) April 15, 2022

We've lost two Seinfeld moms in the span of two weeks 💔 rest in peace Liz Sheridan. Speechless. pic.twitter.com/cuq3fnCoZN — Sein Peaks (@Seinpeaks) April 15, 2022

Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry Seinfeld’s mother and the only guest star to appear in every season, has died at 93.

She was also in Alf, St. Elsewhere, Moonlighting and Who’s The Boss, AND on Broadway AND had a short-lived romance with James Dean.

THAT's a life, right there. pic.twitter.com/uNS7lFaoFO — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 15, 2022

She knew how to bring the type of energy her character needed."

A second wrote: "What are the odds that the two iconic Seinfeld moms would die two weeks apart? Rest in Peace to the iconic Liz Sheridan, a Broadway actress who famously dated James Dean.

"She was also Jerry's mom and follows Estelle Harris. She died 2 weeks ago and was George's mom."

A third penned: "The characters George Costanza & Jerry Seinfeld both lost their moms within 2 weeks of each other. R.I.P Estelle Harris & Liz Sheridan, thanks for the laughs."