Lisa Marie Presley with her mother, Priscilla Presley, centre and daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, left, Riley Keough, second from right, and Harper's twin Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, far right. Photo / Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley with her mother, Priscilla Presley, centre and daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, left, Riley Keough, second from right, and Harper's twin Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, far right. Photo / Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twin daughters could face being at the centre of a custody battle.

Presley, the only child of Elvis, died from a double heart attack late last week and now her ex-husband Michael Lockwood has reportedly said it will be a “cold day in hell before he gives up custody of those children”. That’s according to sources connected to the Presley family who have been quoted by TMZ.

Lockwood currently has 40 per cent custody of the twins, Finley and Harper Vivienne, who had been living the rest of the time under the custody of their mother and were with her at the time of her death.

Lisa Marie Presley with her twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

TMZ added “there are rumblings the star’s ex Danny Keough and daughter Riley could also fight to get custody of the children”.

It’s thought if a custody battle reaches court, a judge will take into account the children’s preferences for who they want to live with due to their age.

Presley’s fourth husband, Lockwood, split from her in 2016 and the pair were still locked in a divorce battle at the time of her death this week. He was reportedly seeking $40,000 a month in child support.

Before Lockwood, the mother of four was also married to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson – who died aged 50 in 2009 from a drug overdose – as well as actor Nicolas Cage.

In 2021, she asked a judge to “declare her officially single” after Jackson refused to divorce her following a five-year separation.

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson's marriage lasted less than two years. Photo / Getty Images

She was living with her ex-husband Keough, 58, when she collapsed at home. He performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived.

Keough is the father of Presley’s actress daughter Riley, 33, and Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin, 27, who took his life in July 2020.

Presley married Keough when she was a teenager at a drug rehabilitation centre, and they divorced in 1994 days before she eloped with Michael Jackson.

She was also engaged to musician John Oszajca, 48, in 2000, but called it off after she met Nicolas Cage, 59, at a party. The pair married in August 2002 before filing for divorce just months later.

She then married Lockwood in 2006 and divorced 10 years later.

Singer Lisa Marie Presley and musician Michael Lockwood in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Presley died from a second cardiac arrest suffered while she was in hospital and passed away after the family signed a do not resuscitate order.

Presley’s mother, Priscilla, 77, said on Thursday night in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

”She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”