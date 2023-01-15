Lisa Marie Presley's son and Elvis Presley's grandson, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020. He was 27. Photo / Lisa Marie Presley Instagram

Lisa Marie Presley is said to have suffered from a “broken soul” over the suspected suicide of her son Benjamin Keough.

The mum-of-four, 54, who died on Thursday following two heart attacks, reportedly never recovered from her son’s passing aged 27 in 2020.

An insider told the Daily Mirror: “No one quite grasped just how Ben’s death truly affected Lisa.

”When she looked at her son, she saw her father in so many ways. She never recovered. It broke her soul, and it broke her heart.”

Lisa Marie had commented on her son's "uncanny" resemblance to his grandfather Elvis Presley. Photos / Supplied

The publication added Presley lived her life in the “unrelenting grip” of grief after the loss of Keough, who she had with former husband and musician Danny Keough.

Their son became a singer too but battled with depression and alcohol and drug issues. After his shock death in 2020, he was buried beside his grandfather Elvis at the singer’s Graceland estate.

The actress’ two final social media posts addressed her battle with grief and the reality that “death is a part of life”.

She shared an article from People magazine for National Grief Awareness Day in the US, titled “Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was ‘Destroyed’ By Son Benjamin’s Death But Keeps ‘Going for My Girls’.”

She captioned the post: “Hi. In honour of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people.

”I thought I’d post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way.

“This is not a comfortable subject for anyone, and it is most unpopular to talk about.

”But if we’re going to make any progress on the subject, grief has to get talked about.

”Death is part of life whether we like it or not – and so is grieving. Grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss.

”Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe.

”You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

Lisa Marie Presley attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards last week, just days before her death. Photo / Getty Images

The daughter of Elvis also admitted she would “beat” herself up “tirelessly” over her child’s death but she called on people to turn to others for support and comfort in the wake of such tragedies.

She added: “I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day.”

