Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Michael, the forthcoming biopic about pop legend Michael Jackson.

The film is being directed by Antoine Fuqua, 60, and the teaser for the project offers the first glimpse of Jackson’s life story brought to the screen by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, 29.

The film chronicles the rise of Jackson from child star to global icon, exploring both his personal life and his career-defining moments.

Lionsgate’s trailer opens with a recreation of Jackson in the recording studio with music producer Quincy Jones, portrayed by Kendrick Sampson.

Jones is seen telling Jackson: “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this. The tracks are made, the songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top.”