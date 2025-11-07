As Jackson’s 1982 hit Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ plays, the clip flashes through scenes from the singer’s early years, live performances and music videos, including Thriller.
Alongside Jaafar, the film stars Miles Teller as Jackson’s attorney and adviser John Branca, as well as Colman Domingo as his father Joe Jackson and Nia Long as his mother Katherine Jackson.
Jessica Sula plays his sister LaToya Jackson, while Larenz Tate appears as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy.
Laura Harrier portrays pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe, and Kat Graham stars as Diana Ross.
The biopic, which wrapped production in May 2024, is now set for release in cinemas on April 24, 2026 – a change from its original date of October 3, 2025.
Industry reports had suggested Michael might be split into two parts, but the trailer confirms it will be released as a single film.
A synopsis from Lionsgate reads: “Michael explores the global superstar’s journey to become known to the world as the King of Pop, presenting an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”
The supporting cast also includes Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones and Sampson, who portrays Jones, the heavyweight producer who first met Jackson when he was 12.
The screenplay was written by John Logan, whose credits include Alien: Covenant and Rango.
Producers include John Branca, Graham King and John McClain, with David B. Householter serving as executive producer.
Michael marks the first major dramatisation of Jackson’s life to have the full co-operation of his estate, with its makers given access to his music catalogue and archival material.