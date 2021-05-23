Lil Nas X rips his pants during SNL performance, recovers like a champ

Lil Nas X had to gracefully disguise a wardrobe malfunction during his performance on Saturday Night Live. Video / SNL

Lil Nas X had to gracefully disguise a wardrobe malfunction during his performance on Saturday Night Live. Video / SNL

Lil Nas X is known for his over-the-top performances but his latest TV appearance didn't quite go according to plan.

The Old Town Road rapper appeared on Saturday Night Live as the comedy sketch show's musical guest and suffered an unfortunate faux pas on live television.

When he performed Montero (Call Me By Your Name), the star got through two-thirds of the performance without a hitch, but things took a turn when he showed off his pole dancing skills.

The moment when Lil Nas X realised he split his pants on live television. Photo / Twitter

And the look on his face when he realised his pants split was priceless. Looking audibly shocked, the rapper tried to recover and performed the rest of the track covering up his split pants with his left hand.

He made the best of a bad situation. Photo / Twitter

But of course, the moment was not lost on viewers who promptly pointed out the gaffe on Twitter, sparking some hilarious memes:

A summary of Lil Nas X’s SNL performance. Still hot pic.twitter.com/TDhQH6wGSy — Kails (@mystikail) May 23, 2021

Lil Nas X on Snl be like pic.twitter.com/QgA90E1azD — WinwardCats (@JJWinward13) May 23, 2021

Lil Nas X took to his own profile to explain the moment.

"NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV," he wrote, poking fun at the embarrassing moment.

"I wanted to do my pole routine so that's what I get lmaoo."

Some fans may have assumed the gaffe was all part of the performance, but he quickly quashed any speculation the moment was meant to happen.

"I know I do a lot of planned s*** but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them."

He also reacted to the iconic moment on TikTok and appeared to make the most out of the not-so-ideal moment.

"Everthing happens for a reason tho lol," he posted.