“So today, on your birthday, I want to wish you the happiest heavenly birthday. Wherever you are, I hope you’re celebrating and hopefully you’ve scored a few strikes too. Love you always.”
Nicola previously admitted she still finds it “incredibly hard” to process her brother’s death.
After his final TV show, star-search contest Building the Band, started airing on Netflix, Nicola paid a heartfelt tribute to her “incredible” younger sibling.
In July, she wrote on Instagram: “9 months ago today, our lives changed forever. I still find it incredibly hard to process what happened. I’m not sure I ever fully will, or even want to.
“Liam, you are the most incredible person. For those of us lucky enough to know and love you, our lives were truly blessed.”
Nicola believes Building the Band – on which Liam was a guest judge – showed her brother at his best and it will always “hold a special place in [her] heart” because filming was one of the last times she saw him.
She continued: “Today, the world gets to see just a glimpse of your passion and talent and wow, you are amazing in this show.
“You cared so deeply about the people around you. You wanted to make a difference, and you are lighting up that stage like you were born to do.
“You were made to be a judge, to guide, to encourage, and to let your voice be heard. Watching you in this show, I’ve never been more proud.
“I just wish you got to see it. It’s everything we knew it would be when we were at filming.
“This show will forever hold a special place in my heart because it’s one of the last times I saw you, and I got to witness you shine so bloody brightly, but it’s also allowed me to still feel close to you.
“I love you so much, and I miss you even more. I hate that this happened.”