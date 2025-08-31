Liam Payne's sister has spoken about the last time she saw him. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Payne's sister has spoken about the last time she saw him. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Payne’s sister has opened up about the last time she saw him.

The One Direction singer died following a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina last October and on what should have been his 32nd birthday on August 29, his sibling Nicola, 37, took to Instagram to remember his final birthday that they spent together.

She wrote: “A year ago today, we were so full of hope and excitement for what the years ahead would bring you. That night, celebrating your birthday with bowling and McDonald’s, we celebrated you, your show, your dreams, and spoke of all the plans you had for the future.

“We ended the evening with a hug, telling you how proud we were and how much we loved you.

“If I had known that would be the last time I’d see you, I would have said so much more. I wish I could step into a time machine and relive that night and hug you tighter, capture your smile and voice, ask more questions, and write it all down so I’d never forget. I hope you’re happy, at peace, and know how deeply you are loved. I miss you every single day, and I don’t think there will ever be a day that I don’t.