Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Liam Payne’s sister shares heartfelt tribute on his 32nd birthday

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Liam Payne's sister has spoken about the last time she saw him. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Payne's sister has spoken about the last time she saw him. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Payne’s sister has opened up about the last time she saw him.

The One Direction singer died following a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina last October and on what should have been his 32nd birthday on August 29, his sibling Nicola, 37, took to Instagram to remember

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save