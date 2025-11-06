The final inquest into Liam Payne’s death has been delayed until 2026 for further evidence. Photo / Getty Images

A final inquest into Liam Payne’s death has been delayed until 2026 as “full reports and witness statements” have been requested.

Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said “continuing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances surrounding Liam’s death” are ongoing, during a three-minute pre-inquest review hearing at Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court on Thursday (November 6, 2025).

He added: “We will continue to liaise with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to seek to procure full reports, witness statements and other relevant evidence to assess in due course to address the statutory questions at a final inquest … namely who the deceased was, a final medical cause of death, when, where and how he came by his death.”

Liam tragically died aged 31 after he plunged from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

An autopsy after the former One Direction band member’s death said he was killed by multiple traumas, as well as “internal and external haemorrhage” during his fall at the Casa Sur Hotel.