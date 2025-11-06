Advertisement
Liam Payne’s inquest moved until 2026 for ‘eyewitness reports’

The final inquest into Liam Payne’s death has been delayed until 2026 for further evidence. Photo / Getty Images

A final inquest into Liam Payne’s death has been delayed until 2026 as “full reports and witness statements” have been requested.

Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said “continuing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances surrounding Liam’s death” are ongoing, during a three-minute pre-inquest review hearing at Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court on Thursday

