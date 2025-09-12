The announcement comes just weeks after Brooks was seen flashing a ring on her ring finger, sparking engagement rumours among fans.

The notoriously private couple rarely show glimpses into their romance, only ever teasing the odd tidbit now and again on Instagram via Brook’s page.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” Brooks said of being part of Hemsworth’s family in 2021.

“And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself. I completely understand [the interest in our relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.”

Hemsworth was previously married to pop star Miley Cyrus for eight months, from December 2018 until August 2019.

However, things ended up going south for the former couple – who dated on and off since meeting on the set of 2010’s The Last Song – and they eventually finalised their divorce in January 2020.

A source previously told US Weekly that Hemsworth feels “more at home” with Brooks than he ever did with Cyrus.

“He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama,” an insider said previously.

“Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley. They are very happy together and it’s comfortable and easy.”

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.