What matters about Riefenstahl is her act, the narcissism, the patterns of dissimulation, the sense of victimisation. When the camera catches her in a lie or painful truth, she plays the victim, as if it is rude or ill-mannered for an interlocutor to pursue the facts or point out inconsistencies. She sought publicity and was well-paid for her media appearances.

Veiel’s film uses television clips, scenes and outtakes from interviews and documentaries to anatomise Riefenstahl’s carefully curated public persona. Confronted during a 1976 talk show by a woman who opposed Hitler, a contemporary who saw the truth as it was unfolding, Riefenstahl reverts to a familiar mode: energetic bluster. She filibusters, then she retreats into her shell, like a wounded kitten. No one understands, she says, how difficult it is not to be believed.

That interview led to an outpouring of support from Germans of the same generation. They wrote to and called her, offering thanks and encouragement, sometimes excusing their own blindness and culpability, often sounding nostalgic for the good old days of Nazi moral certainty. For younger viewers, who may think Germany has gone to extremes in its vigilance against fascism, these voices will explain the persistence of neo-Nazi parties like the National Democratic Party (NPD), and the surge of support (including from the Trump administration) for far-right groups such as the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

When we see Riefenstahl in the presence of Hitler, she is radiant. She willingly acknowledges the power of his charisma, but in Ray Muller’s The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl, she qualified that attraction: it was his presence, his power, his mind, not his body, that made her giddy. Appearance is everything for Riefenstahl, especially her own, and she was giddy to the end. We see her stage-managing the lights and camera and shooting angles as she prepares to be interviewed by another film crew, imperious, as always. When she watches her own films, including Triumph of the Will, she is as radiant in their flickering presence as she was in the full sun of Hitler – and equally aware of her own beauty and self-presentation while seemingly absorbed in memory and reflection.

Some of our most successful, or at least most ubiquitous, political figures live in this same perfectly defended solipsism. They don’t experience narcissism as a defect of character but as a kind of fuel, a sustaining operational mode in which there is no past or future, only the present moment with themselves at the centre of attention.

Lies are a dissonance between statement and fact, but it takes time – a reaching into the past – to demonstrate that dissonance. But you said last week … Let’s look at the record … Yesterday, you supported the idea … Ordinary people, when they lie, live in fear of the past coming back to haunt them. The political narcissist lives only in the present where, almost by definition, lies don’t exist so long as there’s another interview, another media hit, another chance to keep spinning, another chance to be radiant before an audience.

Riefenstahl fascinates because our world is still full of courtiers and opportunists who think they can ride the tiger, and just like her, they lie shamelessly, to promote their careers and defend the Leviathan demagogues in whose shadow they flourish. When we once again beat back authoritarianism, will they seem as transparently dishonest as Riefenstahl?

One lesson she taught us, and which this film underscores, is that we must give up any reflexive or simple faith in the camera as a tool of justice. Seeing past crimes doesn’t mean we will punish them. Catching ideologues in a lie doesn’t mean they will reform their thinking. The camera has enormous evidentiary power, but it also has the power to feed our narcissism, our living ever in the present. Very likely, in her mind, Riefensthal outran its power to condemn her acts, her lies, her complicity.

Very likely, in their minds, our demagogues and the people who serve them will outrun justice, too. That leaves their legacy in our hands. We must take notes, hang on to the evidence, write down the facts, never waver in demands for the truth. And pass this all along in hopes that some tribunal of history, some court of public opinion, will note the lies, scorn the liars and consign them to the same rubble and shame left behind by artists like Leni Riefenstahl.