Leni Riefenstahl remains a problem to be solved, not because there’s any doubt about who she was, but because we are uncertain as to who we are.
Riefenstahl, a film-maker of exceptional talent, worked assiduously to legitimate and glorify the power of Adolf Hitler, in works such as Triumph of the Will, which raised propaganda to art, and Olympia, a cinematic symphony of sport, which echoed the fascist cult of the body, vigour and eugenics. She survived the end of the Third Reich, living decades longer than the tens of millions of people who died because of Hitler’s genocide against the Jews, his world-consuming wars and his extermination of political opposition, minorities and the marginal. She died in 2003, at the age of 101, still lying shamelessly about her role in one of history’s most evil hours.
She’s back, now the subject of a documentary, Riefenstahl, by Andres Veiel that opened on Friday at the Avalon Theatre in Washington, made with access to new material from the Riefenstahl estate after the 2016 death of her long-time companion Horst Kettner. She is the same monstrosity as she was in 1993, when the three-hour documentary The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl was released; or 2007, when Steven Bach’s biography Leni: The Life and Work of Leni Riefenstahl was published. She lies throughout Veiel’s film, hewing to the practised line that she was an artist not an ideologue, that she didn’t know the extent of the murder and violence, that she was just inexperienced in politics, not a naked careerist. These are the same lies she told on television during the 1960s and 70s, when she worked assiduously to resuscitate her reputation; the same lies peddled in her memoirs.
The film offers a handful of new details on her deceit, including autobiographical notes and recordings, some of which didn’t make it into her autobiography. Veiel paints a possibly more complex psychological picture: an early sexual encounter with a tennis star sounds like rape; her father beat her and once locked her “in a toilet” for 12 hours; her mother was ambitious.
It is an insult to those who have suffered rape or abuse to suggest these details in any way excuse Riefenstahl’s collaboration with evil. Given how often she lied, we can’t even be sure they happened. Nothing Riefenstahl says can be trusted.