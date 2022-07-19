Law and Order crew member shot dead outside set

A crew member of the show Law & Order: Organized Crime has been shot dead. Photo / Supplied

A Law and Order: Organized Crime crew member has been fatally shot outside the series set in New York.

Johnny Pizarro, 31, identified as the show's parking enforcer, was killed on July 19 during a car ambush in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said.

The murder happened around 5.15 am in the Greenpoint area when a killer opened the door of the victim's vehicle and shot him in the face and neck.

No arrests have yet been made.

Pizarro, a father of three, was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to ABC7.

Pizarro was inside his vehicle at 229 N Henry St and had a traffic cone on the roof of the car at the time of the shooting. Reports claim he was gunned down while reserving spaces for filming.

The NBC crime show, featuring Christopher Meloni, 61, had been gearing up for its third season after it was renewed in May.

Christopher Meloni stars in the show Law & Order: Organized Crime. Photo / Supplied

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," NBC said.

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

A colleague of Pizarro's told the New York Post: "It was crazy. I didn't hear an argument or nothing. It was quiet, early morning.

"It was just a pop, and the [suspect] ran up towards Nassau [Ave]. I only heard one bang, but I don't know how many shots."