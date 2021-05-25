Last Night in Soho: Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie dazzles in trailer for Edgar Wright's new movie

Thomasin McKenzie stars in Last Night in Soho. Video / Focus Features

"Do you believe in ghosts?"

That's all we hear Wellington-born actress Thomasin McKenzie say in the trailer for Last Night In Soho, but the spooky sneak peek shows off the actress' star power.

The 20-year-old plays Eloise in Last Night in Soho, the thriller directed by Edgar Wright.

Fans will know, and likely love, several of Wright's films - he's written and directed several greats like Baby Driver, Hot Fuzz, and Shaun of the Dead.

McKenzie features in the visually compelling trailer released today, alongside another familiar face: Anya Taylor-Joy.

McKenzie's character appears to be haunted by Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. Photo / Focus Features

Certainly the star of the moment after her spectacular role in the Netflix series The Queen's Gambit, Taylor-Joy plays Sandy.

In a chilling sequence, McKenzie's character is seemingly haunted by Sandy, a glamorous wannabe singer in 1960s London.

According to the film's plot, Eloise is passionate about fashion design and mysteriously enters the 1960s where her idol Sandy is.

The trailer gets progressively more terrifying as it goes on, teasing an unravelling of time and sanity for McKenzie's character. The movie's neon-lit aesthetic hooks viewers in.

Last Night in Soho is one of the most anticipated movies this year. Photo / Focus Features

The film's star-studded cast also features The Crown star Matt Smith, Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone), plus James and Oliver Phelps, who played twins Fred and George in the Harry Potter franchise.

2021 is set to be a huge year for McKenzie, so it is no wonder she was named on Vogue's rising stars to watch in January.

We've seen her on our screens since her breakout role in the drama Leave no Trace in 2018, followed by Taika Waititi's Oscar-nominated Jojo Rabbit.

The spotlight is on Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho. Photo / Focus Features

She also starred in True History of the Kelly Gang, which premiered at the New Zealand International Film Festival in July last year.

Since her debut, McKenzie has worked with several big-name stars and directors from Edgar Wright to Scarlett Johansson and Timothee Chalamet.

In addition, she starred in Jane Campion's upcoming movie The Power of The Dog plus The Justice of Bunny King which comes out in July.

Last Night in Soho is released in cinemas this October.