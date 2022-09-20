After a three year hiatus the beloved summer festival is returning to Auckland's Albert Park. Photo / Getty Images

After a three year hiatus the beloved summer festival is returning to Auckland's Albert Park. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Laneway fans are in for a treat as the much-loved summer festival is returning to Kiwi shores after a three-year break.

The music event promises to deliver a blockbuster lineup including the all-female group, Haim and popular musician Phoebe Bridgers who are headlining alongside Joji.

Fans can expect to hear other epic acts throughout the one-day music event, including Finneas, Fontaines D.C, Fred Again, Girl In Red, among other hit performers.

Aiming to provide the best festival lineup in Aotearoa, the 18+ restricted event will take place on Auckland's Anniversary Day on January 30 at Albert Park.

Executive producer of the festival, Julian Carswell said it's an "absolute dream" to return after nearly three years.

"Some of the world's most exciting artists today will grace the Laneway stages next summer, with many making their debut visit to Aotearoa."

It's been nine years since Haim last hit the Laneway stage and the Grammy-nominated trio made up of Alana, Danielle and Este Haim are excited to perform hits from their recently released album Women in Music Pt. III among other hit songs.

Joining the trio on the festival stage is the patron saint of sad girls Bridgers who will not only bring her guitar and skeleton suit but an irresistible brand of dreamy indie-pop. The singer-songwriter has earned her spot in the contemporary music scene after collaborating with Lorde, The Killers and the Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile it's a great time to be a Joji fan. The singer and producer who has collaborated with Kiwi musician Benee among others, has a reputation for providing vast and cinematic live shows and promises to give Laneway fans a "glimpse of something special".

Fans will also be treated to the talented songwriter and producer, Finneas. Taking centre stage, the brother of Billie Eilish has made his own way in the music industry earning a Best New Artist nomination at the Grammys for his jaw-dropping solo work and plans to deliver a sensitive, lived-in pop production at the Kiwi festival.

Having started out as a weekly series of shows in a tiny Melbourne bar, Laneway has become an popular summer festival in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore and continues to deliver a fun and exciting event each year.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Joji, Finneas and more epic acts

What: Laneway Festival

Where: Auckland's Albert Park

When: January 30, 2023

Tickets: Pre-sale starts Tuesday September 27, 11am. General public on sale Thursday September 29, 9am.

Laneway is an 18+ event.