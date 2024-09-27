The publication reports Del Rey’s sister Caroline Grant and brother Charlie Hill-Grant were among the guests at the ceremony on Thursday.

It is Lana’s first marriage while it marks Dufrene’s second trip down the aisle.

News of the wedding comes shortly after TMZ.com reported Del Rey and Dufrene had obtained a marriage licence in Louisiana.

The couple were first linked in August when they were seen holding hands at the Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK, and they later went public with their love affair when they attended Karen Elson’s wedding in New York City earlier this month alongside pals including Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Del Rey is believed to have known Dufrene for several years after first sharing a selfie with him back in 2019 when she shared a social media post about his swamp tours while the singer hinted at a romantic relationship in May when she referred to him as “my guy” in a post on Instagram.

Lana Del Rey got married to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene today. pic.twitter.com/BGEfqenUea — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 27, 2024

A source previously told DailyMail.com that Dufrene had no idea Del Rey was a famous pop star when they first met.

The insider said: “They’ve known each other for years, but only started dating a few months ago ... He had no idea who she was at the time which was refreshing to her and she didn’t explain immediately.

“She wanted to go on a boat tour because it’s a big thing in Louisiana, but she never expected to fall for a gator boat captain.”