Lana Del Rey has reportedly married alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in a low-key wedding ceremony on a Louisiana bayou.
The 39-year-old singer - who went public with her new romance earlier this month - is believed to have tied the knot on Thursday in Des Allemandes, Louisiana where Dufrene takes visitors out on boat tours of the swamps.
Pictures obtained by DailyMail.com show the ‘Summertime Sadness’ star wearing a long white dress and holding a bouquet of flowers as she’s walked down the aisle by her father Robert Grant.
Dufrene wore a black suit and his bride added a blue ribbon to her hair before heading to the reception, which is said to have been held by the water along the public harbour with white tents and tables set up on the grass.