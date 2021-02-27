Lady Gaga's dogs found tied to a pole, rescued by good Samaritan - report

Lady Gaga's beloved stolen French bulldogs were reportedly found by a good Samaritan in an alley tied to a pole, a long way from where they were yanked from their walker.

TMZ reports the woman who took the dogs, Gustav and Koji, to a Los Angeles police station on Friday night recognised them from media reports.

The woman reportedly found the dogs miles from the Los Angeles neighbourhood where they were violently yanked from their walker Ryan Fischer, 39, who was shot in the process.

Gaga, who is in Rome and offered a US$500,000 (NZ$691,202) reward for the return of the dogs, is reportedly ecstatic they were found safely and said she would "gladly" pay the woman who rescued them, TMZ reported.

Blood on vegetation lining a footpath on North Sierra Bonita Avenue in LA, where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen. Photo / AP

Now her father is calling on investigators to throw the book at the thieves.

Joe Germanotta said he wanted the two dognappers charged with assault and attempted murder.

"Letting Koji and Gustav go unharmed was nice but they must be punished for what they did to Ryan," Germanotta told Fox News.

"Special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the emergency room."

Fischer managed to wrestle the third dog, Miss Asia, from the attackers and she was safely returned.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released a description of the two men. Both of the suspects are described as black males, between the ages of 20 and 25, who were seen in a white Nissan Altima with four doors, police said in a Thursday night news release.

The suspect who shot the dog walker was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, has blond dreadlocks and was wearing a black hoodie, police said.

The second suspect was wearing dark clothing.

A French bulldog wanders amongst members of the media near the area in LA where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her dogs stolen. Photo / AP

Fischer, described by Germanotta as a "friend" who "risked his life protecting" the dogs, was walking the celebrity pets on North Sierra Bonita Avenue near Sunset Boulevard Wednesday night about 9.40pm when he was ambushed by the suspects.

They demanded he turn over the dogs and when Fischer put up a fight, he was shot in the chest, police said.

Fischer was in stable condition on Friday and has been moved out of the ICU, according to police and Germanotta.

- with the New York Post