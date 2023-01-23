Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Wearing a lion’s head to a fashion show is a bold move. But Kylie Jenner’s decision to drape one over her shoulder has led to praise from an unlikely source.

According to TMZ, animal activist group PETA approves of the young billionaire’s shocking Paris Fashion Week look.

PETA president Ingrid Newkirk told ... “Kylie’s look celebrates lions’ beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”

Jenner chose the outfit for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris but was outspoken about the fact that the head wasn’t real. She told stunned onlookers: “It’s a faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials.”

Newkirk also told TMZ: “These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

The move by Jenner has gone some way to turning around her image after she was lambasted for wearing real fur in the past.

According to Vogue, Jenner’s look was part of Designer Daniel Roseberry’s spring 2023 Haute Couture collection for Schiaparelli which also saw Naomi Campbell take to the catwalk with a giant wolf head over her shoulder.

Naomi Campbell on the runway for Schiaparelli in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

And while PETA’s approval has been given to Jenner, the internet was quick to accuse the beauty mogul of using a taxidermy animal.

“Yo, is that a real lion head?,” asked one follower as others slammed the mother of two for “using dead animal heads as accessories”.

Others believed that the ensemble was promoting lion poaching while others surmised it was a signal the star is “out of touch”.

“I hate out of touch rich people,” one Twitter user wrote.