Kylie Jenner ‘fighting’ with Kris to keep actor boyfriend Timothee Chalamet out of reality show

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are reportedly butting heads over the star's new relationship. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is reportedly “fighting” with her mum, Kris Jenner, about her new actor boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

The 26-year-old TV star has been in front of the camera since she was a child appearing on E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and she remains part of the cast of their new Hulu version The Kardashians, but she’s said to be determined not to give in to her mum Kris Jenner’s desire to involve Chalamet.

An insider told Daily Mail, “Kylie and Timothee are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of the Kardashians TV show.

The couple have chosen to keep their relationship mostly private. Photo / Getty Images
“Kris would love for Timothee to flaunt Kylie everywhere - but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn’t want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is.

“She wants to nurture the relationship and have it last ...”

The source also revealed the relationship is serious and an engagement is “on the table” but won’t happen any time soon.

They added: “He wants to be with Kylie for a long time. ‘When are the babies coming? When is the engagement? When is the future wedding?’ Though those things are definitely on the table, it is not something for the immediate future.”

The couple has been dating since last year, but recent work commitments have kept them apart. Chalamet has decamped to New York to film his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, while Kylie remains in California with her two young children from a previous relationship.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since last year. Photo / Getty Images
However, they are believed to be working hard to keep the romance going by flying back and forth to see each other regularly.

An insider recently told People magazine: “Things are great with Timothee. Kylie is happy.

“They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends. He’s been working in NYC. She’s visited him and he’s also been back to LA some weekends. They’re making it work.”


