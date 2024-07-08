Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are reportedly butting heads over the star's new relationship. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is reportedly “fighting” with her mum, Kris Jenner, about her new actor boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

The 26-year-old TV star has been in front of the camera since she was a child appearing on E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and she remains part of the cast of their new Hulu version The Kardashians, but she’s said to be determined not to give in to her mum Kris Jenner’s desire to involve Chalamet.

An insider told Daily Mail, “Kylie and Timothee are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of the Kardashians TV show.

The couple have chosen to keep their relationship mostly private. Photo / Getty Images

“Kris would love for Timothee to flaunt Kylie everywhere - but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn’t want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is.