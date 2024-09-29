He quipped: “My favourite grandson!”

A number of the pair’s friends also offered their congratulations.

Tallulah Willis wrote: “WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!! What a beautiful gift to such special parents. You are so loved.”

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana (right) with wife Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain.

Zelda Williams posted: “Ahhhh! Congrats!!!!”

Harper Grohl, the daughter of Kurt’s bandmate Dave Grohl, shared a series of heart and teary-eyed emojis to convey her happiness.

Christina Ricci also shared a series of heart emojis as she added: “Congratulations.”

Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon posted: “Huge congratulations!”

The couple went public with their romance two years ago and married in October last year in an intimate ceremony officiated by the bride’s godfather, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

Later in the year, Tony Hawk shared a photo from the wedding as part of a 31st birthday tribute to Riley.

Catherine Goodman (left), Tony Hawk, Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk photographed on a boat. Photo / Instagram

He wrote in his caption: “Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man. I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood. And that he is inspiring his younger siblings by example.

“We had a blast at the wedding and we love you Riley! [Frances please show this to him since he’s no longer in the Insta bubble].”